Manchester United 'could sell Anthony Martial to Juventus' in order to fund bid for Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale - The Sun — Nigeria Today

Manchester United ‘could sell Anthony Martial to Juventus’ in order to fund bid for Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale – The Sun
The Sun
Manchester United 'could sell Anthony Martial to Juventus' in order to fund bid for Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale
MANCHESTER UNITED are ready to sell Antony Martial in order to fund a move for Gareth Bale, according to reports. Jose Mourinho appears to have run out of patience with the French striker, 22, and he has not started a Premier League match for over a …
Manchester United will sacrifice Anthony Martial to fund mega Gareth Bale transfer this summer
