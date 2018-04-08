 Manchester United Deserve More Respect- Jose Mourinho — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Manchester United Deserve More Respect- Jose Mourinho

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

After an incredible win against local rivals and champions-in-waiting Manchester City, United boss Jose Mourinho is feeling more confident, stating that United deserve more respect than they’ve received in recent times. “I think we are a bit better than people think,” said Mourinho. “The players are a bit better than people think and I am […]

The post Manchester United Deserve More Respect- Jose Mourinho appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.