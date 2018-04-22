Manchester United Do Not Need New Players To Rival Manchester City- Romelu Lukaku — Nigeria Today

Manchester United Do Not Need New Players To Rival Manchester City- Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has insisted that the club’s current squad is good enough to rival Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Manchester United are 16 points behind their neighbours, Manchester City who were crowned champions last weekend with a joint-record five games left to play.

United have been tipped to spend big once again this summer to bridge the gap, with Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reportedly high on their list of targets, but Lukaku is sure that the current crop of players have it in them to learn from this campaign and go one better in 2018-19.

Asked what it will take to catch City, the Belgian told reporters: “I don’t know, you’d have to ask the manager. I’m really confident in my teammates. I think we can do it with the team we have now, but we should have showed more consistency throughout the season.

“For us now it is up to us to be more consistent. The manager needs to see if he has to add more players but with the players we have now, I think we have enough. We just have to be more consistent.”

The post Manchester United Do Not Need New Players To Rival Manchester City- Romelu Lukaku appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

