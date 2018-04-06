Manchester United given HUGE boost in hunt for Real Madrid star Luka Modric - claim - Express.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Manchester United given HUGE boost in hunt for Real Madrid star Luka Modric – claim – Express.co.uk
|
ESPN.co.uk
|
Manchester United given HUGE boost in hunt for Real Madrid star Luka Modric – claim
Express.co.uk
MANCHESTER UNITED have been given a huge lift in their pursuit of Luka Modric with the Croatian telling Real Madrid teammate Isco that he is interested in a move back to the Premier League, according to reports. By Joshua Peck. PUBLISHED: PUBLISHED: 05 …
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale the likeliest summer casualty of the 'BBC'
Real Madrid put three stars on table for Man Utd to part with De Gea
Real Madrid set to raid Manchester United for three stars
