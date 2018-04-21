Manchester United Midfielder Ander Herrera Calls For ‘Calm’ After Reaching FA Cup Final — Nigeria Today

Manchester United Midfielder Ander Herrera Calls For ‘Calm’ After Reaching FA Cup Final

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has called for a calm approach as they prepare to take part in the FA Cup final next month.

Manchester United progressed into the final thanks to a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, after goals from Alexis Sanchez and Herrera nullified an early opener from Spurs playmaker Dele Alli.

“We have won nothing yet. We all have to stay calm and prepare for the final properly,” Herrera told the club’s official website.

“We still have to play a final and a final at Wembley is always a special game; you never know what can happen.

“So let’s prepare properly, but now let’s focus on Arsenal [United’s next league game] because we want to finish the season in second.”

