Manchester United v Tottenham: FA apologizes for mocking Harry Kane - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Manchester United v Tottenham: FA apologizes for mocking Harry Kane
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United v Tottenham: FA apologizes for mocking Harry Kane
Daily Post Nigeria
The Football Association, has apologised for a tweet mocking Harry Kane following Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Sunday. The Twitter account @EmiratesFACup put out a photo of Manchester United defender Chris Smalling with a message …
