 Man's head blown off by girlfriend in Facebook Live video gone wrong - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man’s head blown off by girlfriend in Facebook Live video gone wrong – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Man's head blown off by girlfriend in Facebook Live video gone wrong
Pulse Nigeria
A grand jury in the US are considering charges against a woman who accidentally shot her friend in the head. Published: 1 minute ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · An accidental discharge of bullet has sent a man named Devyn Holmes to coma. play. An
VIDEO: Man shot in the head during Facebook live stream on EasterThe Punch
Devyn Holmes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to KnowHeavy.com
Man shot in head on Facebook Live by woman playing with loaded gunThe Independent
Fox 32 Chicago –New York Post –KPRC Click2Houston
all 41 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.