Mantu: NAC Chairman, Olapade Agoro gives INEC 7-day ultimatum to deregister PDP, APC, SDP — Nigeria Today

Mantu: NAC Chairman, Olapade Agoro gives INEC 7-day ultimatum to deregister PDP, APC, SDP

The National Chairman of the National Action Council (NAC) Dr. Olapade Agoro has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister and proscribe the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) within seven days due to the recent revelation by Senator Ibrahim Mantu, who is now […]

Mantu: NAC Chairman, Olapade Agoro gives INEC 7-day ultimatum to deregister PDP, APC, SDP

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

