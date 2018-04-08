Mantu’s confession: INEC should deregister PDP, APC, SDP – Agoro — Nigeria Today

Mantu’s confession: INEC should deregister PDP, APC, SDP – Agoro

Following the revelations by Senator Ibrahim Mantu that he allegedly rigged elections for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), National Chairman of the National Action Council (NAC), Olapade Agoro has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister and proscribe the umbrella party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Mantu now APC member recently said he helped the PDP to rig elections.

In a letter dated April, 3, 2018 to Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, Agoro threatened to drag the commission to court if it failed to deregister and proscribe the three political parties within seven days.

“There is the urgent need for INEC to deregister both the ruling APC, PDP and the SDP following the recent ‘very serious mind-bungling revelations’ by Senator Ibrahim Mantu now APC member that “he rigged elections for PDP” and the recently released alleged looters lists by the Federal Government.

Agoro added that this became necessary “in the light of Section 15 sub section (5) of Amended Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria that states thus “ The State shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power” and Section 36 – 1 of the aforementioned Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the African Charter on Human Rights Articles 2, 10, 27 as well as the powers conferred upon Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as clearly spelt out under its published ‘Key Actions 3.1 of INEC Strategic programme of Action 2017-2012’”.

The NAC leader said that taking into consideration the very serious mind-bungling revelations by Senator Ibrahim Mantu now APC member that “he rigged elections for PDP”, (ii) the Looters List currently being circulated by the Federal Government (iii) The fact that almost all in the present leadership of APC government were formerly same people in PDP now in opposition; It becomes pertinent to hereby give you seven days notice from date of dispatch of this letter to you demanding that both the APC and PDP be deregistered and proscribed since both APC and PDP are dirty and corrupt same one party disguising as two.

He also urged INEC to take into consideration Social Democratic Party (SDP) currently enmeshed in one hundred million naira DasukiGate scandal.

“Failing which I will without further notice cause legal actions to be instituted against you jointly and severally,” Agoro said.

Akinremi Feyisipo, Ibadan.

