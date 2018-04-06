Helping entrepreneurs grow online - The Star Online — Nigeria Today

Helping entrepreneurs grow online – The Star Online
|
Tech in Africa
|
Helping entrepreneurs grow online
The Star Online
Aaliyah (second from left) and Fazil (third from right) at the MyBazar launch of the Blee programme by MDEC. MICRO businesses are poised to become a major growth sector as it represents 76.5% of businesses in the country, according to SME Corp. With …
Many Businesses Are Sick –Uwaoma
5 Ways Every Small Business Can Get Its Social Media Presence Up to Speed
Naija Startup Helps African Startups and Entrepreneurs to Succeed
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!