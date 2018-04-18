 Many Injured In Riots At Niger State’s Main University — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Many Injured In Riots At Niger State’s Main University

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A clash on Wednesday between students and security forces, which turned violent, left a host of students injured, some critically so, the incident occurred at the main university in the Niger capital Niamey, a student leader stated. The protest was sparked by a reaction to the expulsion of five classmates who were accused of beating […]

The post Many Injured In Riots At Niger State’s Main University appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.