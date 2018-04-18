Many Injured In Riots At Niger State’s Main University — Nigeria Today

Many Injured In Riots At Niger State’s Main University

A clash on Wednesday between students and security forces, which turned violent, left a host of students injured, some critically so, the incident occurred at the main university in the Niger capital Niamey, a student leader stated. The protest was sparked by a reaction to the expulsion of five classmates who were accused of beating […]

The post Many Injured In Riots At Niger State’s Main University appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

