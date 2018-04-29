Many killed as Air Force bombs Boko Haram facilities — Nigeria Today

Many killed as Air Force bombs Boko Haram facilities

The Nigerian Air Force has said it has used its platform to launch air strikes at Boko Haram facilities at Yuwe in Borno state.

It said the attack resulted in the death of unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists, while their facilities were completely destroyed.

A statement endorsed by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya said the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted the air interdiction.

AVM Adesanya said: “The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, on 28 April 2018, neutralized scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at YUWE in Borno State through successful air strikes.

“The mission was conducted following intelligence report that BHTs fighters were hibernating in the settlement. Consequently, the ATF detailed Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft and one Mi-35 Helicopter gunship to conduct Air Interdiction on the BHT location in two waves.

“Overhead the location, the NAF fighter aircraft acquired and attacked the terrorists in the settlement with bombs, rockets and canons while a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) conducted Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) of the mission.

“The BDA revealed that at the end of the attack, some of the buildings in the location were successfully destroyed and engulfed in fire while the occupying terrorists were neutralized.

“Thereafter, some of the terrorists that survived were seen scampering for safety, with various degrees of wounds. The fighter aircraft then attacked the fleeing BHTs in subsequent waves of attack”. (The Nation)

