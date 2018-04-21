Many Nigerian men are not romantic — Nigeria Today

Many Nigerian men are not romantic

‘I’m not a romantic person.’ These are the words of the average Nigerian man especially the married ones. They say it with an air of pride and finality like being romantic is for jobless and weak men.

These men show no affection whatsoever except when it is time for sex. Even sex is like a case of showing superiority. All he does is caress her breasts, no kisses, no sweet words, minimal cuddling and goes straight for sex.

Some of these unromantic men just tell their wives to undress themselves and when they do, they just go straight for the kill.

They tell their wives to turn their backs or open their legs wider, and they ram into them without delay, with their eyes shut or facing up. They just thrust away, moan, jerk, cum and just slip out of bed to clean up or turn the other side and doze off.

That’s the only language of romance they know, that’s the only time they get to touch their wives. These women are completely on their own once these husbands cum. Their pleasure and orgasms don’t matter.

Unromantic husbands call their wives by their first names or add ‘Mama’ to their first child’s names. They don’t care about how their wives’ day went. These women don’t get hugs or pecks not to talk of foot massages. Everything such men do centre around their children, sex and making money.

If as a man, you take pride in your inability to show your woman love and affection, that is an attribute of a weak man. No human being is born romantic, it is a learned behavior. It is something you do intentionally to keep your relationship amazing and exciting.

And the reason you are not romantic is because you have refused to learn and take practical steps towards enjoying a more blissful marriage. Only a fool does same thing all the time, yet expects different results.

Romance happens between the ears for a lot of women, it’s the deepest emotional connection you can build with her.

Gradually, your woman is becoming emotionally frozen. Every ounce of romance in her is dying because with you, everything is a routine. You are very predictable even in bed. You do nothing different and nothing reminds her she’s special or beautiful.

Love between two people can never be amazing without romance. It is what keeps a relationship fresh and exciting. It is a force that makes you feel connected to her in a deeper way. It is those big and small gestures that make you feel cherished and needed by your partner.

Romance is what takes your relationship past friendship. It is an expression of tenderness that spices your relationship in ways that remind your woman that you cherish, love, and want her.

Being romantic means that no matter how busy you may be, you will always make time to show her you are there for her. It means to show her that even though you know she can take care of herself, you will take care of her your own way.

Romance spices your sex life. Romance reawakens the heart, mind, body and soul everyday. In fact, romance is the oil that keeps love burning. Any love without romance is dead on arrival.

You don’t stop being romantic because she’s now your woman, this is even when you should be more creative in keeping the fire burning.

Romance goes beyond giving her access to your money. It is in the way you call her name, little courtesy, generosity, and attentiveness, how you fill her senses, your tender touches, warm embrace, the way you look at her, how special you make her feel.

Romance is thanking her when she does something little. It is making eye contact with her, holding her hand while talking to her, giving her a hug for no reason, sending her sweet text messages, as well as complimenting how good she looks.

You can show your woman you are romantic by calling in during her favorite radio program and telling her that you love her. It means giving her a gift tailored to her personality.

If she is a music lover, give her a mixed tape of her favorite songs. Give her a gift of latest books if she’s into books. This shows that you put a lot of thought into making her happy.

It takes great care and creativity to be truly romantic. If you want your woman to become your soul mate, then you have to find unexpected and exciting ways to express your affection and devotion to her.

Women love romance and its mysterious nature. There’s something about those intimate gestures of true love and deep affection that when a man goes out of his way to make sure his woman knows he is thinking of her when she is with him or not around and even when there is no special occasion, she smiles and lets him rule her world.

Men, stop taking your woman for granted. It’s unfortunate the most romantic ideas come to people when their relationship has hit rock bottom. But you don’t have to actually be on the verge of losing your partner to turn things around.

Start today. Give her a hug for no reason, look into her eyes and tell her “I love you”. If she asks you since when did you start being nice, tell her you are starting from today and watch how different your relationship will be.

The post Many Nigerian men are not romantic appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

