Many Nigerians Will Be Disappointed If Buhari Had Decided Not To Recontest – Sagay — Nigeria Today

Many Nigerians Will Be Disappointed If Buhari Had Decided Not To Recontest – Sagay

Prof. Itse Sagay SAN, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) on Thursday said many Nigerians and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would have been very disappointed if President Buhari had decided not to seek reelection. Sagay who said it is nobody’s business whether the president to change his mind […]

The post Many Nigerians Will Be Disappointed If Buhari Had Decided Not To Recontest – Sagay appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

