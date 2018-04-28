Maradona leaving UAE team after missing automatic promotion - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today

Maradona leaving UAE team after missing automatic promotion – FOXSports.com
|
Manila Bulletin
|
Maradona leaving UAE team after missing automatic promotion
FOXSports.com
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Diego Maradona has left his coaching job in the United Arab Emirates after his team failed to win automatic promotion to the top division. The former Argentina World Cup winner was managing UAE first division club Al …
Maradona Leaves UAE Club Al Fujairah After Failed Promotion Bid
Maradona quits as coach of UAE team
