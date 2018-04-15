 Maradona: Madrid’s Penalty Against Juventus Not Worth It — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Maradona: Madrid’s Penalty Against Juventus Not Worth It

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Legendary footballer, Diego Maradona has said that the penalty awarded to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg game on Wednesday night against Juventus was not worth it. Lucas Vazquez had gone down inside the 18-yard box under pressure from Mehdi Benatia, who appeared to push him from behind, and 33-year-old […]

The post Maradona: Madrid’s Penalty Against Juventus Not Worth It appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.