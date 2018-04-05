Maraga defends judges, tells Matiang'i to appeal decisions - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Maraga defends judges, tells Matiang’i to appeal decisions – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Maraga defends judges, tells Matiang'i to appeal decisions
The Star, Kenya
Chief Justice David Maraga has defended judges against claims some of them have been captured by Opposition or the government. He said on Thursday that judges only issue orders on the basis of the arguments raised before the court. Maraga said that …
CJ David Maraga takes on Fred Matiang'i over attack on judges
Maraga breaks his silence following Matiang'i's attack on the Judiciary
