Marauders strike again in Taraba in renewed attacks — Nigeria Today

Marauders strike again in Taraba in renewed attacks

Unknown armed men have reportedly sent no fewer than five people to an early grave at Sabon Gida in Donga local government area of Taraba state.

Confirming the unpleasant incident, Nashuka Ipeyen, the chairman of the local government area, said four persons were killed at Sabon Gida while an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) was also killed at Tunari village.

The report gathered that three other IDPs who had gone to their abandoned homes to pack their valuables and food items are reportedly missing.

The chairman in a briefing with newsmen said the violence was stemmed by the anti-riot policemen drafted to maintain peace in the area who prevented the killers from razing down the entire Sabon Gida village.

He, however, appealed to the people of the local government to avoid going into the hinterlands until the security situation in the area improves and normalcy returns.

