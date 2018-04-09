Marc Jacobs Used A Flashmob To Propose To His Boyfriend [Video] — Nigeria Today

Marc Jacobs Used A Flashmob To Propose To His Boyfriend [Video]

Chipotle usually warms the stomach, not the heart. But on Wednesday night last week, the burrito franchise in New York fell victim to a proposal that has everyone except Angus Buchan smiling at their screens.

Iconic fashion designer Marc Jacobs may not have chosen a venue that reeks of romance, but his new fiancé, Char Defrancesco, thought it was perfect.

From TIME:

He was backed up by a flashmob dancing to Prince’s classic tune “Kiss,” and even the Chipotle employees got in on the surprise, grooving right along with them.

Ah, the power of dance:

Jacobs and Defrancesco, who makes high-end candles and also models on the side, have been exclusive for a couple of years now and live together in West Village.

Here’s another angle:

Why not on the runway, you might ask? Well, fashionistas usually have a way of dipping into the unknown, even when it’s a bowl of guacamole and queso.

