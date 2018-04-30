 March Housing Report Shows Record Number of Homes Sold for Less than Asking Price - Landlord News (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

March Housing Report Shows Record Number of Homes Sold for Less than Asking Price – Landlord News (blog)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Landlord News (blog)

March Housing Report Shows Record Number of Homes Sold for Less than Asking Price
Landlord News (blog)
NAEA Propertymark's March Housing Report has now been released, and it is showing a record number of homes being sold for less than asking price. Almost 9 in 10 properties sold for less than the asking price, which is the highest level seen since the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.