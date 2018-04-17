Marcos Alonso could miss three Chelsea games with FA violent conduct charge - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Marcos Alonso could miss three Chelsea games with FA violent conduct charge – Telegraph.co.uk
Marcos Alonso could miss three Chelsea games with FA violent conduct charge
Chelsea face the prospect of losing Marcos Alonso for the next three games, including their FA Cup semi-final tie against Southampton, after the left-back was charged with violent conduct. Alonso's apparent stamp on Shane Long in Chelsea's dramatic 3-2 …
Chelsea defender Alonso charged with violent conduct – FA
