Mariah Carey’s Former Manager Sues Her, Accuses Her Of Being Naked All the Time — Nigeria Today

Mariah Carey’s Former Manager Sues Her, Accuses Her Of Being Naked All the Time

Superstar Singer Mariah Carey is in one hell of a legal wrangle with her former manager, Stella Bulochnikov. Bulochnikov has accused Carey of a number of things including constant nudity, owing of entitled fees, unfair termination amongst others. Bulochnikov’s lawyer Pierce O’Donnell alleged to news agency, The Blast, that Carey is “addicted to alcohol, prescription pills, and marijuana” and if […]

The post Mariah Carey’s Former Manager Sues Her, Accuses Her Of Being Naked All the Time appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

