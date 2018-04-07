Maritime University: Aginighan, Ex-nddc boss, hails Buhari — Nigeria Today

Maritime University: Aginighan, Ex-nddc boss, hails Buhari

The directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on the take-off of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko has received commendation from a former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Pastor Power ZiakedeAginighan.

In statement in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, Aginighan, who is a member of the State Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stated: ‘When then Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo assured the Niger Delta leaders during his historic visit to Delta State in January 2017, that the take-off of the Maritime University was a done deal, many cynics dismissed it as mere politics. The recent inauguration of the University Governing Council by Mr President, coming up after the release of the take-off funds for the institution, has shown that the presentFederal Government means well for the Niger Delta region.’

Aginighan congratulated Chief Timipre Sylva on his appointment as the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the Governing Council of the university and prayed God to grant the Council the courage to provide purposeful leadership to enable the university deliver on its mission and vision. He also commended the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Maureen EngoibiEtebu and the University Management for their sacrifices, hardwork and resilence in bringing the dream of the University to a reality.

While thanking the both chambers of the National Assembly for the patriotic steps taken so far on providing the enabling law for the university, Aginighan appealed to the legislature to fast-track any further action required to enable Mr President give his assent.

The post Maritime University: Aginighan, Ex-nddc boss, hails Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

