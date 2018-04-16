 Mark Clocks 70, Pledges To Serve God, Humanity — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mark Clocks 70, Pledges To Serve God, Humanity

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Immediate past president of the Senate, Senator David Mark, at the weekend took stock of his 70 years sojourn on earth and renewed his covenant with God to serve him and humanity faithfully. Senator Mark told a crowded gathering in Abuja to commemorate  his birthday that “I have resolved to serve God and humanity ceaselessly […]

The post Mark Clocks 70, Pledges To Serve God, Humanity appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.