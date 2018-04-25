Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira Play "Guess the Avenger" With Jimmy Kimmel - Hollywood Reporter — Nigeria Today

Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira Play “Guess the Avenger” With Jimmy Kimmel – Hollywood Reporter
Hollywood Reporter
Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira Play "Guess the Avenger" With Jimmy Kimmel
Avengers: Infinity War stars Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista tested their knowledge of their fellow cast members on Tuesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live! while playing "Guess the Avenger." Responding to the …
