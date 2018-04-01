Mark tasks FG on security architecture review, restructuring — Nigeria Today

Mark tasks FG on security architecture review, restructuring

Former Senate President, David Mark has called on the Federal Government to bow to pressure and heed advice on the need to review the country’s security architecture, as well as, the general issue of restructuring.

He, however, called for a harmonious relationship between adherents of various religions saying, “We have more to gain staying together as a people with a common destiny.”

Mark, in a goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate this year’s Easter celebration, expressed worries that the unabating upheavals and violent crimes across the country portend a threat to her future.

In reference to cases of kidnapping, abduction and killings by criminal elements in parts of the country, Mark said the issues raise serious concern to every right-thinking member of society.

To this end, he canvassed that the Federal Government takes a critical look at the clarion calls by Nigerians for the review of security apparatus, as well as, the restructuring of the polity.

Such a review or restructuring, he said, should, however, be anchored on fairness, equity, justice and in a manner that will give every section of the nation a sense of belonging.

