Market indices bounces back with 0.14% growth - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Market indices bounces back with 0.14% growth – P.M. News



P.M. News Market indices bounces back with 0.14% growth

P.M. News

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indicators resumed for the week on Monday with a growth of 0.14 per cent. All-Share Index appreciated by 59.07 points to close at 40,987.77 compared to 40,928.70 achieved on Friday. Also, the market …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

