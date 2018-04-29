 Marouane Fellaini heads late goal and Manchester United beat Arsenal - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Marouane Fellaini heads late goal and Manchester United beat Arsenal – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Marouane Fellaini heads late goal and Manchester United beat Arsenal
The Guardian
The problem with football, as Arsène Wenger is rapidly finding out, is that there is never any guarantee of a happy ending. The lingering memory of this game will be the applause that followed Arsenal's manager down the touchline before the match. Yet
Man U vs Arsenal : Wenger given Old Trafford send-off by FergusonVanguard
Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal, RESULT: Relive all the Premier League action from Old TraffordDaily Mail
Manchester United Vs Arsenal (LIVE UPDATES) Wenger, Mourinho in 'Final Clash'Premium Times
Daily Post Nigeria –Goal.com –Manchester Evening News –The Independent
all 437 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.