Marriage was a turning point in my life – Emeka Okoro - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Marriage was a turning point in my life – Emeka Okoro – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Marriage was a turning point in my life – Emeka Okoro
Information Nigeria
For the popular actor, Emeka Okoro, finding love and eventually getting married to the love of his life about a decade ago remains a major turning point in his life. He told Saturday Beats that shortly after he got married, he gave his life to Christ …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!