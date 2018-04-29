Married Manchester City Star, Yaya Touré pictured with another Lady in bed — Nigeria Today

Married Manchester City Star, Yaya Touré pictured with another Lady in bed

A picture of Manchester City star Yaya Touré who is married – kissing a gorgeous R&B singer, has emerged after it was shared on Instagram. The Ivory Coast international star appears in an intimate snap posted by Tanika Bailey, 28, from London.

A friend of Tanika said: “They are very happy when they are together.”

Tanika recently posted a photo on Instagram captioned “Tanika Touré.”

She also posted the picture online of her and Toure, 34, sharing a kiss and a hug.

A source said: “They are very close. Yaya has been bowled over by Tanika and she’s fallen for him.”

Tanika, 28, has previously performed with grime sensation Stormzy but is now keen to carve out a solo career.

She has recorded numerous tracks and has a profile on the BBC Music website.

The £300,000-a-week footballer lives in Cheshire with wife Gineba and their three children.

