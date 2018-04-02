Martins Make Case For Eagles’ Recall — Nigeria Today

Martins Make Case For Eagles’ Recall

Forgotten Super Eagles Forward Obafemi Martins fired a hattrick for his Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua Greenland to help them to a 4-2 1in over Hebei ‎CFFC. The 33 year old former Inter-Milan forward was listed among five players who can add bite to the attack of the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the forthcoming FIFA […]

The post Martins Make Case For Eagles’ Recall appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

