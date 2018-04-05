 Martins out for seven months - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Martins out for seven months – The Punch

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Martins out for seven months
The Punch
Nigeria international Obafemi Martins has been ruled out of action for between six and seven months with a torn hamstring, his Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua announced on Wednesday, BBC Sport reports. Martins sustained the injury against
Obafemi Martins ruled out for 7 months with hamstring injuryPulse Nigeria
Martins Injured, Out For Up To Seven MonthsComplete Sports Nigeria
Martins ruled out for six months, to miss World CupThe Eagle Online
Guardian (blog) –THISDAY Newspapers –Fcnaija –Reuters
all 21 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.