Martins undergoes successful surgery in UK — Nigeria Today

Martins undergoes successful surgery in UK

Nigerian international striker, Obafemi Martins has successfully undergone surgery on his ruptured quadriceps tendon.

The Shanghai Shenhua forward sustained the injury in action for Shenhua in the Asian Champions League against Kashima Antlers, which ended 2-2 in midweek.

He had gone under the knife in the United Kingdom and the club posted the development on Instagram with the player on the bed with his right leg strapped.

“Martins had a successful surgery in UK,” the account wrote on Sunday.

The injury ruled Martins out of a possible call-up to the Super Eagles for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia in June, as he would be out for up to seven months.

Martins netted four goals in seven games in all competitions in the new Chinese Super League season before he got injured.

The post Martins undergoes successful surgery in UK appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

