Marvis, ex-Big brother housemate releases debut album — Nigeria Today

Marvis, ex-Big brother housemate releases debut album
Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt A former Bigbrothernaija housemate, Marvis Nkponwi,an Onne born Princess from Eleme local government area of Rivers State has branched into music and has released a five track album. She currently on musical tour to radio stations in Port Harcourt,Rivers capital to promote her maiden songs.Her former Housemate, Bisola, is featured in the album.
