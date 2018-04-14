 Marvis is “Here” with New EP featuring Bisola & Boogey — Nigeria Today
Marvis is “Here” with New EP featuring Bisola & Boogey

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Big Brother Naija, Music | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija Season 2 finalist Marvis Nkporwi has released a new 5-track EP which she titles Here. The EP features fellow #BBNaija finalist Bisola and rapper Boogey. It also includes a previously released single titled I Am. This is Marvis’ third release since bursting into the spotlight last year following her singles Vibe & […]

The post Marvis is "Here" with New EP featuring Bisola & Boogey appeared first on BellaNaija

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

