Masari a mature politician – Katsina Govt reacts to PDP’s rally in Buhari’s home state — Nigeria Today

Masari a mature politician – Katsina Govt reacts to PDP’s rally in Buhari’s home state
The Katsina State government has reacted to the rally held on Saturday by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Director General, Media and Publicity to the governor, Mallam Ibrahim Muazzam Abdullahi, said “what happened yesterday was a clear demonstration of Gov Masari’s maturity and understanding of how politics should be played”. In a chat with newsmen, […]
