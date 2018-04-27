 Mass exodus hits APC as 5,000 members decamp to PDP in Bayelsa — Nigeria Today
Mass exodus hits APC as 5,000 members decamp to PDP in Bayelsa

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

About 5,000 members, including 59 chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the eight local government councils of Bayelsa State have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The defectors cited confusion, lack of focus and no desirable agenda for the Ijaw people, as the reasons for their decision. Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, who […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

