Massimiliano Allegri admires 'extraordinary' Cristiano Ronaldo goal - Belfast Telegraph — Nigeria Today

Massimiliano Allegri admires ‘extraordinary’ Cristiano Ronaldo goal – Belfast Telegraph
|
Belfast Telegraph
|
Massimiliano Allegri admires 'extraordinary' Cristiano Ronaldo goal
Belfast Telegraph
Such was the calibre of finish for Ronaldo's second goal, the home fans applauded in stunned admiration. Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (right,) accepted Real Madrid were. 1 1 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (right,) accepted Real Madrid …
Massimiliano Allegri to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea: Luis Enrique snubbed – EXCLUSIVE
Juventus coach Max Allegri admits Real Madrid outclassed them
Max Allegri Preparing to Replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea After Hinting at Juventus Exit
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!