MASSOB Accuses Buhari of Championing Islamic Fundamentalism — Nigeria Today

MASSOB Accuses Buhari of Championing Islamic Fundamentalism

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), on Sunday, accused the leadership of President Mohammed Buhari’s administration of championing Islamic fundamentalism in Nigeria.

The group insisted that the country has never been run in such high magnitude of tribal domination and corrupt tendencies since the inception of democratic rule in Nigeria as being witnessed today.

MASSOB stated this in a release made available to journalists, in Enugu, on Sunday, and signed by its Leader Comrade Uchenna Madu.

The statement read in parts: “The people of Biafra, Middle Belt and Oduduwa have watched, seen and experienced the unleashing of terrorist and genocidal wars by Buhari’s armed foot soldiers with the backing of Nigeria security council manned by Buhari’s kinsmen against the armless and innocent citizens of Biafra, Oduduwa and Middle Belt.”

MASSOB said that the consciousness for survival of the the people of Biafra, Oduduwa and Middle Belt had been reawakened and charged for self-defense and self determination.

The group alleged that President Buhari finds it difficult to sack his appointees for the reported cases of corruption and infractions in his government.

“On the case of Babachir, we wish to remind us that the same President Buhari wrote the Senate, defended and exonerated Babachir of all wrong doings leveled against him. It was the cries of citizens that forced him to sack Babachir and have him replaced with his own brother, Boss Mustapha. In other words, Mr. Babachir brought his own replacement.”

MASSOB recalled that President Buhari also reappointed the sacked corrupt men who were all sacked for corruption and violation of their oaths of offices.

“Abdulrasheed Maina was the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform. He was secretly recalled and reinstated by President Buhari. He was even promoted to the position of Director in charge of Human Resources in the Ministry of Interior. Maina was dismissed by President Jonathan in 2013 following recommendations by the Office of the Head of Service. He was said to have stolen about 100 billion naira from the pension fund.

“Zakari Biu (CP) was dismissed following his complicity in the escape from police detention of notorious Boko Haram suspect, Kabiru Sokoto. He was reinstated and promoted to the rank of AIG by President Buhari before he was gloriously retired from active service.

Prof Usman Yusuf (NHIS Boss) squandered over 997 million naira from the schemes intervention fund.

“Investigation was carried out and he was dully sacked by the minister of health, but because he is President Buhari’s brother, he was recently reinstated.

“Mallam Ahmed Saleh was the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court. He connived with two others (Mohammed Abdulrahaman Sharif and Rilwanu Lawal) and stole 2.2 billion naira belonging to the apex court. They also received gratifications totaling 74.4 million naira from private contractors who were providing services to the apex court. Mallam Saleh was sacked but President Buhari reinstated him and promoted him as the Secretary of Legal Council of Nigeria.

“Records has it that President Obasanjo sacked his IGP Tafa Balogun for corruption. He backed the impeachment of the then Senate President, Adolfus Wabara for corruption. He also sacked his own ministers, Fabian Osuji, S.M Afolabi, Hussein Akwanga, Tim Menakaya, etc for corruption. He also sacked Mrs Mobolaji Osomo for administrative infraction.

“The same way, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua sacked Mrs Adenike Grange as Minister of Health for administrative infraction.

“It is on records that President Jonathan also sacked Stella Odua for corruption, though she was one of the most powerful ministers in President Jonathan’s administration.

“President Jonathan also sacked Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform for corruption,” the statement reads.

