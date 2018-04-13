Mastercard Is Hiring More Blockchain Developers — Nigeria Today

Mastercard Is Hiring More Blockchain Developers
The credit card giant announced that it would hire 175 people at its Leopardstown office, including blockchain and AI experts.
