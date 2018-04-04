Masters 2018: Who can win, who can but won't, and who to pick in your pool - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Masters 2018: Who can win, who can but won’t, and who to pick in your pool – Washington Post
|
Masters 2018: Who can win, who can but won't, and who to pick in your pool
The Masters, the first major championship of the golf season, begins Thursday morning at Augusta National, and while winners are difficult to predict, longtime golf scribe Barry Svrluga selects five who can win the tournament, five who can but won't …
Picks and predictions unlike any other for the 2018 Masters
Johnson's goal at this Masters is to get to the 1st tee
Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth vs. Justin Thomas battle could be defined by success at Augusta
