Matatus strike to protest bad road in Kasarani, Nairobi - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Matatus strike to protest bad road in Kasarani, Nairobi – Daily Nation
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Matatus strike to protest bad road in Kasarani, Nairobi
Daily Nation
Residents of Kasarani on Thursday woke up to the shock of a matatu strike that lasted for the better part of the monring. Many had to walk for more than five kilometres to Kasarani town before boarding matatus to Nairobi's central business district …
Chaos as matatus protest over bad roads in Kasarani – PHOTOS
Mwiki commuters stranded as PSV operators protest poor state of road
Photos: Kasarani-Mwiki Road blocked, commuters stranded
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!