Match Day 16 results in 2017/2018 NPFL — Nigeria Today

Match Day 16 results in 2017/2018 NPFL
Following are the results of Match Day 16 fixtures in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday: Katsina United 2-1 Rivers United Heartland FC 0-0 Abia Warriors Lobi Stars 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors Wikki Tourists 1-1 Kano Pillars FC IfeanyiUbah 3-1 Sunshine Stars Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Rangers International Yobe Desert Stars 1-0 Go Round FC
