Match Manipulation: CAF slams one-year ban on Nigerian referee — Nigeria Today

Match Manipulation: CAF slams one-year ban on Nigerian referee

• Orders SAFA to apologise to NFF

Monica Iheakam

The Confederation of African Football (CAF ), has slammed a one-year ban on Nigerian referee, Joseph Ogabor.

Ogabor, was axed for alleged match manipulations with respect to the Total CAF Confederation Cup1/16th round first leg match between Plateau United of Nigeria and USM Alger of Algeria played on April 7, 2018 in Lagos.

Rising from their meeting on Saturday April, CAF Referees Committee confirmed recommendation of the Disciplinary Boardto ban Ogabor for attempted match manipulation.

The Committee, hinged their decision, following investigations and evidences submitted by the South African match official of the said match,alleged to have been contacted by Ogabor to provide technical assistance to Plateau United.

In a related development, CAF had also ordered the South African Football Association (SAFA) to tender unreserved apology to the Nigeria Football Federation.

CAF after investigations, absolved the NFF of any involvement in an allegation of $30,000 bribe.

“The South African Football Association have been ordered to render an apology to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after investigations proved there was no evidence of whatsoever of any official of the NFF regarding an allegation of US$30,000 bribe”, the CAF statement read.

Meanwhile the Continental football governing body had cautioned Plateau United to desist from actions and practices of hospitality gifts which creates wrong impressions.

