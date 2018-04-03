Matthew Knowles said he “laughed so hard” at the Solange & JAY-Z Elevator Fight — Nigeria Today

Matthew Knowles said he “laughed so hard” at the Solange & JAY-Z Elevator Fight
Matthew Knowles, father of popstars Beyonce & Solange Knowles, said he laughed so hard when he saw the clip of the infamous elevator fight. A video had surfaced after the 2014 Met Gala in New York of Solange hitting her sister’s husband, JAY-Z, in the face, while her sister looked on. Matthew, speaking on “The Wendy Williams Show,” said […]
