 Mauricio Pochettino laughs at talk of Harry Kane-Mohamed Salah goals row - ESPN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mauricio Pochettino laughs at talk of Harry Kane-Mohamed Salah goals row – ESPN

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN

Mauricio Pochettino laughs at talk of Harry Kane-Mohamed Salah goals row
ESPN
LONDON — Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was reduced to laughter at the thought of Mohamed Salah gaining extra motivation to win the Premier League Golden Boot from Harry Kane's bonus goal this week. Pochettino said he did think Kane would learn
Seeking credit for goal after game earns Kane online teasingWashington Post
Pochettino laughs off Salah v Kane Golden Boot banterIndependent.ie
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane hurt by Golden Boot sagaSkySports
The Guardian –Evening Standard –Manchester Evening News –Yahoo Sports
all 257 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.