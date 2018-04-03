Mavin Records’ DJ Bign Signs Multimillion Naira Deal With International Brand — Nigeria Today

Mavin Records’ DJ Bign Signs Multimillion Naira Deal With International Brand
Mavin Records signee, DJ Big N has signed a multi-million Naira deal with popular alcohol brand, Skyy Vodka, according to reports. The news has been spreading across social media platforms
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!