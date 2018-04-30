 Mayday! Mayday!! Mayday!!! — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mayday! Mayday!! Mayday!!!

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Wole Soyinka Mayday, uttered three times, is the distress call “used to signal a life-threatening emergency primarily by aviators and mariners”. Long before its adoption for that function however, and more traditionally, there did exist Labour (or Workers’) Day, dedicated to the entitlement of workers to the value and dignity of their labour. The Nigerian constituency is left to determine which attribution — or both, or none — is deafeningly clamorous this May 1 of this year, 2018.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.