Mayorkun Reveals The Satanic Rituals He Uses For Every Stage Performance (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Mayorkun Reveals The Satanic Rituals He Uses For Every Stage Performance (Photos)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018

Nigerian singer, Mayorkun with a screenshots of a Satanic film said he now gets a new sort of inspiration watching a horror movie before hitting the stage. The weird habit has now developed into what Mayorkun refers to as his stage rituals. See Below..

