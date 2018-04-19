MC Galaxy releases “BBNaija Version” of song “Fine Girl” | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today

MC Galaxy releases “BBNaija Version” of song “Fine Girl” | Listen on BN

Just earlier in the month MC Galaxy released a song celebrating beautiful women, titled “Fine Girl.”

He today announced a BBNaija version of the song, celebrating all 10 women in the 2018 Big Brother House.

Listen to the song below:

The post MC Galaxy releases “BBNaija Version” of song “Fine Girl” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

